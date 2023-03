Talbot (lower body) made seven saves in a 5-4 overtime win over the Flyers on Thursday.

It was his first start since March 4. Talbot missed 12 games with the injury, and he wasn't sharp. The Sens outshot the the Flyers 46-11, and Talbot was beaten four times. But a win is a win, and it kept Ottawa within five points of the Penguins for the second wild card. Talbot's game should sharpen with each coming start and the team's offense is potent. More wins could be coming.