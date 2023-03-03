Talbot made 29 saves Thursday in a 5-3 victory over the Rangers.

Chris Kreider beat Talbot with a backhander on a first-period breakaway to open the scoring. And then Jacob Trouba banked a shot from in front off Sens defender Thomas Chabot to knot the game 2-2 at the midpoint of the second frame. Vladimir Tarasenko put New York up 3-2 at 14:54 in the same period on a partial breakaway, but Talbot bricked things up from that point forward. He has won two straight and is 2-1-0 in three starts since his return from a lower-body injury.