Talbot is slated to start at home against Pittsburgh on Wednesday, according to TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Talbot will try to bring his four-game losing streak to an end. He's 10-12-1 with a 2.86 GAA and .906 save percentage in 25 contests this season. The Penguins have the 13th-ranked offense with 3.21 goals per game.

