Talbot (lower body) is expected to skate with the team Friday or Saturday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Based on his timeline, Talbot figures to remain unavailable for at least Friday's clash with Chicago though it could certainly be longer. In 28 appearances this year, the veteran netminder is sporting a 12-13-1 record with a .905 save percentage and one shutout. Once cleared to play, Talbot should at least see a portion of the workload and could reclaim the No. 1 job.