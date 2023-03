Talbot is set to start on the road against the Rangers on Thursday, per Jon Lane of NHL.com.

Talbot has a 13-14-1 record, 2.87 GAA and .905 save percentage in 30 contests this season. He stopped 22 of 24 shots in a 6-2 victory over Detroit on Monday. The Rangers have the 12th-ranked offense with 3.30 goals per game in 2022-23.