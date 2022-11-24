Talbot allowed three goals on 35 shots in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Talbot gave up a goal in each frame, but this loss is more of a product of poor scoring support from his teammates. The 35-year-old netminder has lost his last three starts, allowing 10 goals over four outings in that span. He's at 1-5-0 with a 2.83 GAA and a .910 save percentage in eight appearances -- the ratios suggest he's been a little unlucky, though not by much. The Senators continue their road trip in Anaheim on Friday, which would be a favorable matchup for Talbot if he gets the start.