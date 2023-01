Talbot will guard the road goal versus the Red Wings on Saturday, per TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Talbot has won six of his last eight outings, posting a 2.46 GAA and a .922 save percentage in that span. He is set to face a Detroit team that is just 3-5-2 in its last 10 games, so this could be a fairly favorable matchup for the 35-year-old to continue his success.