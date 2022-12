Talbot will start Saturday on the road against Detroit, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Talbot has won his past three outings, including a 23-save performance in Wednesday's 3-2 victory over Montreal. He has a 7-7-0 record this season with a 2.51 GAA and a .917 save percentage in 16 appearances. The Red Wings sit 24th in the league with 2.90 goals per game going into Saturday's contest.