Talbot will guard the road net Sunday against Los Angeles, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Talbot is coming off a 31-save performance in Friday's 5-1 win over Anaheim. He has a 2-5-0 record this season with a 2.58 GAA and a .918 save percentage in nine appearances. Talbot has a mark of 12-9-0 versus the Kings in his career to go along with a .916 save percentage.