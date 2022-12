Talbot will take charge of the road goal against Nashville on Saturday, according to Gord Wilson of TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Talbot was pulled in his last start, giving up five goals on only 14 shots in 32:34 of action against the Kings. He is 4-7-0 with a 2.84 GAA and a .907 save percentage this season. He will take on the Predators, who are the second lowest scoring team in the NHL, with 65 goals in 24 games.