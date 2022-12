Talbot will defend the road goal Tuesday versus Winnipeg, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Talbot has won his past four outings, having allowed only seven goals on 118 shots. He has a record of 8-7-0 this season with a 2.55 GAA and a .916 save percentage in 17 appearances. As a member of the Wild last year, Talbot posted a mark of 2-1-0 against the Jets with 80 saves on 91 shots. Winnipeg ranks 10th in the league this campaign with 3.32 goals per game.