Talbot (undisclosed) will face the Ducks at home Monday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Talbot was considered a game-time call but he's healthy enough to make his 15th appearance of the year. The veteran netminder is 5-7-0 with a 2.77 GAA and a .909 save percentage on the year. However, he's still searching for his first win at home this season.