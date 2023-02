Talbot allowed two goals on 24 shots in a 6-2 win over Detroit on Monday.

Talbot would allow a goal to Tyler Bertuzzi in the first period and a power-play marker to David Perron early in the second. He'd blank Detroit for the rest of the game while Ottawa scored five unanswered goals en route to the 6-2 win. It's the first win for Talbot since he sat out nearly a month with a lower-body injury. The 35-year-old netminder improves to 13-14-1 with a .905 save percentage this season.