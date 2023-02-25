Talbot (lower body) stopped 26 of 29 shots in a 4-0 loss to Carolina on Friday.

Talbot played for the first time since Jan. 25 because of the injury. He surrendered two goals in the first 6:29 minutes of Friday's contest. Talbot improved after that, but the Senators never recovered from the early deficit. The 35-year-old has a 12-14-1 record, 2.90 GAA and .905 save percentage in 29 games in 2022-23. He was going through a rough patch before getting hurt, posting a 3.50 GAA and an .875 save percentage over his eight contests from Dec. 29-Jan. 25.