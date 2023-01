Talbot stopped 33 of 36 shots in a 3-0 loss to Nashville on Monday.

Talbot was beaten twice on 10 shots in the first period. He was fairly steady after that, but the Senators could never solve Predators goaltender Juuse Saros, which stopped any comeback attempt before it could start. Talbot is 10-11-1 with a 2.90 GAA and .906 save percentage in 24 games this season. The 35-year-old's lost his last three contests and has allowed 12 goals on 80 shots over that span.