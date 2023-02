Talbot will face the Red Wings at home Monday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Talbot yielded three goals on 29 shots in Friday's loss to Carolina, his first outing since Jan. 25. The 35-year-old is now 12-14-1 with a 2.90 GAA and a .905 save percentage through 29 appearances. He's given up seven goals on 57 shots in two games against Detroit this season.