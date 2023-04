Talbot will patrol the home crease Saturday against Tampa Bay, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Talbot is coming off an 18-save effort in a 4-3 overtime loss against Columbus last Sunday. He has a 16-14-2 record this season with a 2.89 GAA and a .900 save percentage in 35 appearances. The Lightning sit eighth in the league this campaign with 3.39 goals per game.