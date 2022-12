Talbot will guard the road goal Thursday versus the Capitals, per TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Talbot is set for his fourth straight start. He's gone 5-1-1 in his last seven outings, but the Capitals have also been strong lately with a 9-1-0 record over their last 10 games. As such, this is likely on the difficult end of the matchup spectrum for the 35-year-old goalie.