Talbot is expected to start Tuesday at home against the Canucks, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Talbot stopped 26 of 28 shots in a 2-1 loss to Philadelphia on Saturday. It was his first start of 2022-23 after beginning the season on the injured reserve list with a ribs injury. Vancouver's offense has gotten going lately with the Canucks scoring 23 goals over their last five games, so Talbot might have a tough time holding them back.