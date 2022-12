Talbot turned aside 29 shots in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Red Wings.

Ottawa's special teams carried the day, as the Sens scored three power-play goals and added two more short-handed, but Talbot made some big stops early while the outcome was still in doubt. It's the fourth straight win for the 35-year-old netminder, and over his last nine appearances he's an impressive 7-2-0. Talbot will carry a 2.55 GAA and .916 save percentage into his next outing.