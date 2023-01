Talbot made 21 saves during a 4-2 loss to the host Red Wings on Saturday.

Talbot failed to hold a 2-0, first-period advantage, surrendering three third-period goals during a decisive 1:55 span during the Atlantic Division matchup. The 35-year-old netminder was coming off a 20-save overtime win over the Capitals on Thursday. Talbot fell to 11-8-1.