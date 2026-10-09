Yakemchuk scored the game-winning goal on the power play in Thursday's 2-1 victory over the Flyers.

With the score tied 1-1 midway through the third period, Yakenchuk unleashed a one-timer from the blue line that zipped through traffic and got past Joseph Woll. It was Yakemchuk's first goal of the season and the second of his career in eight regular-season NHL games, and both of the 21-year-old blueliner's points in 2026-27 so far have come as part of the second power-play unit. He may lose that assignment once Jake Sanderson (lower body) is cleared to return after getting injured in the Senators' opener, but Yakemchuk is making a strong early impression to begin his first full campaign.