Yakemchuk (upper body) was injured in Tuesday's game versus the Panthers, and there was no update on his status after the contest, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports.

Noah Gregor delivered an illegal hit on Yakemchuk in the third period, for which the Florida forward received a match penalty. Yakemchuk's injury is terrible for the young blueliner and the Senators as a whole, who are already missing four other defensemen. An update on Yakemchuk's status could be available prior to Thursday's game versus the Sabres.