Yakemchuk scored a goal on five shots and added an assist in AHL Belleville's 4-0 win over Toronto on Wednesday.

Yakemchuk has a pair of multi-point efforts so far this season, his first at the AHL level. The 20-year-old defenseman is at three goals, eight assists and 28 shots on net, but his defensive flaws are showing with a minus-9 rating. The scoring potential is tantalizing, and dynasty managers should be patient as he gains professional experience. It doesn't look like the Senators will call him up while Thomas Chabot (upper body) is out, but another injury or two on the big club's blue line could give Yakemchuk a chance to make his NHL debut.