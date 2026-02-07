Yakemchuk scored two goals in AHL Belleville's 5-3 loss to Syracuse on Friday.

This was Yakemchuk's first multi-goal game at the AHL level. He has three goals and an assist over the last four contests and a total of 23 points in 35 outings this season. Yakemchuk also has a minus-24 rating, and he'll need to make some improvements defensively before he'll be in line for a full-time NHL role.