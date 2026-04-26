Senators' Carter Yakemchuk: Two assists in NHL playoff debut
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Yakemchuk picked up two assists Saturday in a 4-2 loss to Carolina in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference First Round.
Game 4 was Yakemchuk's NHL playoff debut. He fired three shots in 19:34. The 20-year-old defender delivered 40 points, including 10 goals, in 54 games with the AHL Belleville Senators and had one goal and one assist in four regular-season games with the big club. Yakemchuk finished second in rookie scoring from the blue line and 12th overall among all AHL defenders this past season. His future is bright.
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