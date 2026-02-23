Senators' Carter Yakemchuk: Up from AHL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Yakemchuk was recalled from AHL Belleville on Monday.
Yakemchuk has seven goals and 25 points in 41 minor-league appearances this season. The 20-year-old defenseman is still waiting for a chance to make his NHL debut, but he will probably head back to the AHL once Jake Sanderson returns from the 2026 Winter Olympics.
