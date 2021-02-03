Paquette scored a goal and dished out five hits in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers.

Paquette's first goal as a Senator spoiled Mikko Koskinen's shutout bid in the second period. That tally was also Paquette's first point in nine contests. He's produced 27 hits and four PIM, but he carries a minus-8 rating, as the Senators get outscored with frequency in the offense-happy North Division. Paquette had 175 hits and 18 points in 61 games last season, but he'll have a tough time replicating that scoring rate in 2020-21.