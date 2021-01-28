Paquette (lower body) notched five hits in 12:20 in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Canucks.
Paquette missed one game with the injury, but he returned in his usual hard-hitting form. His five hits led the Senators. Through six outings, the fourth-liner has no points, a minus-6 rating, 19 hits and eight blocked shots.
More News
-
Senators' Cedric Paquette: Will return Wednesday•
-
Senators' Cedric Paquette: Expected to sit Monday•
-
Senators' Cedric Paquette: Exits Saturday's contest•
-
Senators' Cedric Paquette: Traded to Ottawa•
-
Lightning's Cedric Paquette: Back in action Monday•
-
Lightning's Cedric Paquette: Unable to practice•