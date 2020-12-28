The Lightning traded Paquette, Braydon Coburn, and a 2022 second-round pick to Ottawa in exchange for Anders Nilsson and Marian Gaborik on Sunday.
Paquette will provide some much-needed depth down the middle for Ottawa, as he should slot into a middle-six center role. The 27-year-old has scored at least 10 points in five of the last six seasons, including last year when he tallied 18 points in 61 games.
