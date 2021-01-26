Paquette (lower body) will return to the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Canucks, Brent Wallace of TSN.ca reports.
Paquette missed Monday's loss to the Canucks, but he'll be back in action for Wednesday's rematch. The 27-year-old posted no points, 14 hits and a minus-5 rating over five games prior to his absence.
