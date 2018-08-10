Balisy signed a one-year, two-way contract with Ottawa on Friday.

Balisy made his NHL debut last season, appearing in eight games in which he registered six shots, four hits and two blocks while averaging 9:49 of ice time. The Western Michigan University product spent the bulk of the campaign in the minors, where he racked up 35 points in 67 outings. Looking ahead to 2018-19, the center figures to continue developing with AHL Springfield.