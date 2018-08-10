Senators' Chase Balisy: Inks one-year deal
Balisy signed a one-year, two-way contract with Ottawa on Friday.
Balisy made his NHL debut last season, appearing in eight games in which he registered six shots, four hits and two blocks while averaging 9:49 of ice time. The Western Michigan University product spent the bulk of the campaign in the minors, where he racked up 35 points in 67 outings. Looking ahead to 2018-19, the center figures to continue developing with AHL Springfield.
More News
-
Panthers' Chase Balisy: Returning to AHL•
-
Panthers' Chase Balisy: Promoted from minors•
-
Panthers' Chase Balisy: Returned to minor-league affiliate•
-
Panthers' Chase Balisy: Recalled from minors•
-
Panthers' Chase Balisy: Shuffles back to minors•
-
Panthers' Chase Balisy: Will see college coach in NHL debut•
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...
-
Goalie Tiers for 2018-19
How to sort out all the goaltender options for the 2018-19 season? Sasha Yodashkin offers up...
-
NHL free agency recap
Free agency feels like a long time ago as we move closer to the opening of training camps,...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Forward Tiers
How to sort out the huge group of NHL forwards in Fantasy terms? Evan Berofsky does it for...