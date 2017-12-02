Senators' Chris DiDomenico: Claimed by Ottawa
DiDomenico was claimed off waivers by the Senators on Saturday, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports.
DiDomenico was placed on waivers just over a week ago by the Senators and subsequently claimed by the Lightning, but will head back to his former team after being waived again. The 28-year-old has put up decent numbers this season for the Sens when given the opportunity, racking up six points (three goals, three assists) over 12 games.
