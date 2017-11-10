DiDomenico scored a third-period goal in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over Colorado in Sweden.

DiDomenico was shut out in his past two games, but he bounced back well for Game 1 of Ottawa's trip to Sweden. He's making a case for more ice time even when regulars like Bobby Ryan (finger) return, but it's more likely that his opportunities are tied to the Senators missing some of their more high-profile options.