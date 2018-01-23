DiDomenico set up Matt Duchene's goal in a 3-1 loss to Minnesota on Monday.

DiDomenico made his first NHL game of 2018 count, earning his fourth assist in the 14 games he's played this season. He also cracked 20 shifts for the first time since October, which says that Guy Boucher might be open to giving him a long look after promoting him from AHL Belleville. At a minimum, he'll be with Ottawa through Tuesday's game in St. Louis and could stick around a little longer, making him a potential budget play in daily leagues.