Senators' Chris DiDomenico: Picks up point in defeat
DiDomenico set up Matt Duchene's goal in a 3-1 loss to Minnesota on Monday.
DiDomenico made his first NHL game of 2018 count, earning his fourth assist in the 14 games he's played this season. He also cracked 20 shifts for the first time since October, which says that Guy Boucher might be open to giving him a long look after promoting him from AHL Belleville. At a minimum, he'll be with Ottawa through Tuesday's game in St. Louis and could stick around a little longer, making him a potential budget play in daily leagues.
More News
-
Senators' Chris DiDomenico: Promoted from minors•
-
Senators' Chris DiDomenico: Sent back to minors•
-
Senators' Chris DiDomenico: Reeled in by Senators•
-
Senators' Chris DiDomenico: Claimed by Ottawa•
-
Lightning's Chris DiDomenico: Waived by team•
-
Lightning's Chris DiDomenico: Sent down for conditioning•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...