The Senators waived Didomenico on Wednesday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

The Senators just acquired Nick Shore in a trade with the Kings, so they're no longer in need of DiDomenico's services as a bottom-six forward. If he goes unclaimed, the 28-year-old pivot will be assigned to AHL Belleville.

