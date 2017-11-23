DiDomenico was placed on waivers by the Senators on Thursday, Sportsnet'sElliotte Friedman reports.

DiDomenico has been active for most of the Senators games in November, but his ice time has been fairly limited. The team will now expose the center to waivers to see if another team is willing to take on his salary.

