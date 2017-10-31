DiDomenico recorded a goal and an assist on the power play during Monday's 8-3 loss to Montreal.

Don't look now, but DiDomenico sports a three-game point streak with two goals and three assists. He's seen an increase in ice time as a result, and the diminutive winger could continue to see offensive looks if he keeps chipping in offensively. It's not out of the question to consider adding DiDomenico in cavernous settings, but just remember, the 28-year-old has only suited up for nine NHL games for a reason.