Senators' Chris DiDomenico: Promoted from minors
DiDomenico was recalled from AHL Belleville on Monday.
DiDomenico's call-up doesn't bode well for Nate Thompson's (lower body) availability for Monday's tilt with the Wild. The 28-year-old DiDomenico has tallied 13 goals in 23 outings this season and will be hard pressed to crack his way into coach Guy Boucher's lineup versus Minnesota. If the center does suit up, it would likely come at the expense of Filip Chlapik.
