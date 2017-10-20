The Senators recalled DiDomenico from AHL Belleville on Friday.

Zack Smith is expected to be sidelined for at least a week due to an upper-body injury, so DiDomenico will round out Ottawa's depth at forward until Smith is fit to return. The 28-year-old pivot leads AHL Belleville in goals (3) and points (5) in four games this campaign.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories