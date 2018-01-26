Senators' Chris DiDomenico: Re-assigned to AHL
DiDomenico was moved down to AHL Belleville on Friday.
This seems strange considering that DiDomenico has logged above 15 minutes of ice time in each of the Senators' past three games. However, this might be an effort to keep DiDomenico active, as the AHL Senators play two games this weekend while the NHL Senators enter the All-Star break. If he's on your roster, it's a good idea to hold on to him for now, as he might be recalled next week when Ottawa returns to action.
