DiDomenico was recalled from AHL Belleville on Friday.

The rookie centerman has missed the past 15 games, as he was claimed off waivers by the Lightning, only to go full circle back to Ottawa on a separate claim with the Bolts dropping him after only a week's time. DiDomenico is a skilled offensive producer -- he's dropped three goals and six points over 12 NHL games this season -- but Tampa Bay had concerns about his conditioning. It's best to take a wait-and-see approach with the 28-year-old.