Senators' Chris DiDomenico: Returns to Ottawa
DiDomenico was recalled to Ottawa on Monday.
DiDomenico skated twice for AHL Belleville over the weekend, making it clear he was moved down to get him more game experience during the All-Star break. With that behind him, he should be spending the rest of the season in Ottawa.
