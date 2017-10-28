DiDomenico scored his first NHL goal and added an assist in 5-4 shootout loss to New Jersey on Friday.

DiDomenico had showed scoring potential in Switzerland and at AHL Belleville, but had yet to produce at the NHL level to this point. This was a nice step for him, but he's probably not a fantasy option long-term, as his opportunity will likely dry up when the Senators' regulars return.

