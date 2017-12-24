Senators' Chris DiDomenico: Sent back to minors
DiDomenico was sent back to AHL Belleville on Saturday.
DiDomenico was called up to shore up an injury-riddled offensive unit in Ottawa, but with four days off, his services aren't needed for the time being. If Bobby Ryan (finger) isn't healed by Wednesday, though, DiDomenico will likely be called up again.
