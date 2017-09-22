Senators' Chris DiDomenico: Waived for reassignment
DiDomenico was placed on waivers by the Senators on Friday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sunreports.
DiDomenico spent the past two seasons playing for the Langnau Tigers of the Swiss league where he tallied 76 points in 94 outings. The center did log three contests for Ottawa during the 2016-17 campaign, but averaged a mere 11:01 of ice time in those appearance and failed to register a point. If he clears waivers, the 28-year-old will likely be reassigned to AHL Belleville.
