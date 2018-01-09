Senators' Chris Kelly: Signs PTO with Senators system

Kelly signed a professional tryout agreement with AHL Belleville on Tuesday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Kelly has not abandoned his hopes of joining up with an NHL team this season, but he will have to do so through the AHL affiliate of his former team in this situation. The veteran winger could receive a call up at some point, but he's never broken 40 points in a season during his career and isn't likely to be any more effective on this sad Senators team, so he can be passed over for fantasy purposes regardless.