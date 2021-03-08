Tierney recorded an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-3 shootout win over the Flames.

Tierney set up Ryan Dzingel in the first period to give the Senators a 2-0 lead. The 26-year-old Tierney has gone 23 games without a goal, and he's picked up a modest seven helpers with a minus-9 rating in that span. The veteran center has 10 points, 28 shots and a minus-7 rating in 27 contests overall. He played a season-high 21:21 in Sunday's contest, but Tierney has bounced around the lineup all year.