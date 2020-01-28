Senators' Chris Tierney: Beats Devils on breakaway
Tierney produced a shorthanded goal Monday in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Devils.
The Senators staked a comeback with a pair of shorthanded goals to give them a 4-3 advantage in the third period, but the Devils ended up knotting the score courtesy of Kyle Palmieri. As fate would have it, the road team prevailed thanks to a flawless shootout series. This was Tierney's first shorthanded goal since joining the Senators ahead of the 2018-19 campaign.
