Senators' Chris Tierney: Brushes twine twice in road win
Tierney registered a pair of goals in Friday's 4-2 road win over the Red Wings.
Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin had his stick broken on a shot attempt, and that created an instant odd-man rush for Tierney and assist-man Ryan Dzingel. Tierney would end up with another goal -- his fifth of the season -- with the net empty and only 18 seconds remaining in the contest. Packaged from San Jose in the Erik Karlsson trade, the Senators rely heavily on Tierney in special teams situations, and he's being utilized more than ever (17:20 on average) since the Eastern Conference club doesn't have nearly the amount of offensive weapons as Team Teal.
